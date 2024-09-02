Saif and Sara Ali Khan steer ACKO's latest car insurance campaign

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Conceptualised by Leo Burnett, the campaign continues to challenge the conventional perceptions of car insurance.
ACKO launches the second edition of its car insurance campaign, once again featuring the Bollywood father-daughter duo, Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan.
Conceptualised by Leo Burnett, the campaign continues to challenge the conventional perceptions of car insurance while offering a fresh perspective to the insurance buying and using journey. The campaign takes the narrative further to address some of the pressing concerns prevailing in the insurance business, one of which is the misconception that while buying a new car it is mandatory to buy insurance from the car dealer. The ad films also illustrate how consumers sometimes get bombarded with numbers of calls during renewals and are left confused because of the various diff prices. With ACKO’s straightforward renewal process, customers can always see the price, know exactly what’s being covered and renew easily.
In addition to tackling these critical issues, the campaign highlights the value-added services offered on the ACKO app, such as paying traffic challans and checking the resale value of cars, amongst other services, enabling an overall enhancement of the customer experience.
Speaking about the campaign, Ashish Mishra, chief marketing officer of ACKO, shares, “ACKO’s auto business experienced a breakout year in FY’24, with demand significantly surpassing previous benchmarks. The Saif & Sara campaign helped in landing what could be boring car insurance messages in a quirky yet informative manner. He added, “We are absolutely delighted to bring this dynamic duo back on screen. I am happy that we have stuck to our core principle of having humor in our advertising. The campaign has come out really well and I am sure our customers will love watching them as well as benefit from new information that we are trying to communicate."
“Saif and Sara embody the new-age father daughter dynamics where we see the younger generation teaching the older gen how to embrace technology for good. In our case, car insurance is traditionally seen as a dealer / agent driven process, and ACKO is transforming this with its value-added services which make insurance in the modern day more valuable. Our films leverage the bond between Saif and Sara; keeping the signature ACKO humor and lighthearted approach to addressing important insurance related issues for consumers,” says Vikram pandey (Spiky), chief creative officer, Leo Burnett South Asia.
The ad films are live in the media and will be promoted across a wide range of platforms, including television, social media, OTT, and digital channels. The campaign’s media mix, which also includes radio and OOH, has been carefully chosen to align with the tone and message of the films, ensuring maximum impact and reach to the target audience.
Credits:
Creative Team: Rajdeepak Das, Vikram Pandey, Ashish Sharma, Ashish Jha, Amey Pandit, Dattaprasad Maestry, Kaushiki Dasgupta, Rohan More, Vignesh Parab
Account Management: Amitesh Rao, Abhimanyu Khedkar, Shailee Mehta, Ryan Carlo, Jasmin Nayak, Sanika Raut
Account Planning: Raghav Swami, Anushka Mitra, Nabodita Rao
Production: Varun Shah, Akshay Multani, Sheetal Vernekar, Varun Pitkar
Director: Shujaat Saudagar