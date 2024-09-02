Saif and Sara Ali Khan steer ACKO's latest car insurance campaign

Conceptualised by Leo Burnett, the campaign continues to challenge the conventional perceptions of car insurance while offering a fresh perspective to the insurance buying and using journey. The campaign takes the narrative further to address some of the pressing concerns prevailing in the insurance business, one of which is the misconception that while buying a new car it is mandatory to buy insurance from the car dealer. The ad films also illustrate how consumers sometimes get bombarded with numbers of calls during renewals and are left confused because of the various diff prices. With ACKO’s straightforward renewal process, customers can always see the price, know exactly what’s being covered and renew easily.