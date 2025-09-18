Sailor Moon meets skincare in Chicnutrix’s anime-inspired ad

Picture a typical skincare ad.

What do you see? Delicate poses, romantic close-ups, pristine visuals?

Chicnutrix Glow, effervescent tablets with 100% Japanese glutathione for glowing skin, did not want to follow the same old formula. In a world of soft light and slow pans, they made skincare throw a punch.

Advertisment

Their latest campaign, conceptualised by Talented and animated by Paper Boat Studios, ‘Glow Mode On,’ transforms lead actress Sreeleela into an anime warrior, battling dark spots and pigmentation with flair. After all, 100% Japanese glutathione warrants Japanese storytelling, right? And anime, with its striking art, dramatic fight sequences, and iconic sound effects, became the perfect canvas to deliver that.

Rohan Manglani, Head of Marketing at Fast&Up & Chicnutrix, said: “As a new-age brand, Chicnutrix has always stood for boldness and confidence. Choosing anime wasn’t just about standing out. It was about finding a visual language that truly reflected who we are. The art form, deeply rooted in Japan, also beautifully echoes our core USP of 100% Japanese glutathione.”

Aarushi Raghwa and Malvika Thirani, Creatives at Talented, added: “The challenge was to make a beauty film that doesn’t look like one. We wanted something unpredictable, a language the category hasn’t seen before. That meant deep-diving into anime – studying its pacing, tropes, soundscapes, and exaggerations to make sure we weren’t just borrowing its look, but doing justice to the art. The result? Sailor Moon meets skincare.”

The ad, directed by Misha Ghose and produced by Karan Boolani from the AKFC Network, will run across Meta, YouTube, and OTT platforms. Misha noted: “This was the first time I was shooting a beauty film and choreographing defense poses at the same time. Props to Sreeleela for bringing her vivacious energy on set, and the animation studio Paperboat for bringing alive every detail, from the bokeh effect to strokes and sparkles.”