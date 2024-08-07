Saina Nehwal invites Mygate residents to participate in a mini treasure hunt

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Saina Nehwal, a Mygate resident herself, is giving away signed badminton rackets on ‘Buy & Sell’- the classifieds platform on the Mygate app.
Mygate announced a collaboration with Olympic medal winner, Saina Nehwal. Aimed at celebrating the spirit of sports that brings communities together, this move aligns with the ongoing excitement of the Olympics 2024.
At the centre of this partnership is a giveaway, supported by a video, in which Saina Nehwal invites residents to participate in a mini treasure hunt. Participants simply need to browse through the listings on Mygate Buy & Sell, to find and claim the badminton racket signed by Saina Nehwal.
With the rackets listed as a giveaway on Mygate Buy & Sell, the contest is designed to engage Mygate users on the app, driving traffic. By tapping into the widespread enthusiasm for sports among community residents, Mygate aims to create a fun and interactive experience.
Abhishek Kumar, CEO and co-founder of Mygate, stated, “We are delighted to have Saina Nehwal on board. This partnership is built on our commitment to enhancing the community living experience through innovative solutions and engaging activities. Additionally, we hold an immense amount of pride in the fact that Saina, who represents Indian badminton on a global scale, is a Mygate user, too!”