Sakshar Media bags PR mandate for EuroSafety Group

The mandate was won following a multi-agency pitch.
Sakshar Media, the Delhi-based Public Relations and Social Media Agency, bagged the PR mandate for EuroSafety Group, one of the leading integrated manufacturers and distributors of a wide range of PPE. The agency bagged the account in a multi-agency pitch and will be responsible for increasing the brand awareness and media visibility for EuroSafety Footwear and EuroSafety Equipments as a part of its partnership.
Euro Safety Group brings together active companies under one roof i.e., EuroSafety Footwear, EuroSafety Equipments, EuroSafety Nonwovens and EuroSafety Solutions. EuroSafety offers innovative, high-quality protection products for the workplace in line with the mission statement, Protection with Comfort. EuroSafety's production expertise is based on concentrating on manufacturing facilities in India encompassing latest technologies, high safety standards and professional quality management.
Headquartered in Delhi with principal offices PAN India, Sakshar Media handles an impressive portfolio of brands across industries such as health, education, hospitality, and more. On the back of its contributions to the Indian PR fraternity, the company has won several awards and accolades including those from PR 40 under 40 Awards, IBR Award etc. The agency has also established a strong foothold in the Indian market with key brand mandates such as Alniche Lifesciences, The Biryani House, India Book of Records among others.
Commenting on the tie-up Varun Budhiraja, director - EuroSafety Group said, "While EuroSafety is a leading manufacturing organization, our aim is to further establish the EuroSafety brand in India. We believe Sakshar Media's diverse experience in PR and deep understanding of the tech industry makes them a perfect partner to drive our communications with. We're excited to onboard them as a core partner and work closely with them to build the EuroSafety brand."
Commenting on the win Puneet Kumar Kanojia, founder director - Sakshar Media said, "We are incredibly excited for the opportunity to collaboratively work with a credible, trusted and leading manufacturing organization. We aim to execute creative, impactful, disruptive and seamlessly driven PR campaigns that would bring maximum ROI for the brand in India. We hope to redefine the landscape for the brand with our initiatives and help EuroSafety Group accomplish their desired outputs.