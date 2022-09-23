Sakshar Media bags PR mandate for ModishOmbre

The mandate was won following a multi-agency pitch.
Sakshar Media, the Delhi-based Public Relations Agency, bagged the PR mandate for ModishOmbre (a parent company of ModAir), dealing in high end luxury products/items under one roof. The agency bagged the account in a multi-agency pitch and will be responsible for increasing the brand awareness and media visibility for ModishOmbre as a part of its partnership.
Headquartered in Delhi with principal offices PAN India, Sakshar Media handles an impressive portfolio of brands across industries such as health, education, hospitality, technology and more. On the back of its contributions to the Indian PR fraternity, the company has won several awards and accolades including those from PR 40 under 40 Awards, IBR Award etc. The agency has also established a strong foothold in the Indian market with key brand mandates such as Alniche Lifesciences, The Biryani House, India Book of Records, Trycon Technologies, EuroSafety Group among others.
Commenting on the tie-up Atul Jain, chairman - ModishOmbre said, "While ModishOmbre is a leading platform dealing in high end luxury products/items under one roof, our aim is to further establish the ModishOmbre brand in India. We believe Sakshar Media's diverse experience in PR and deep understanding of the consumer industry makes them a perfect partner to drive our communications with. We're excited to onboard them as a core partner and work closely with them to build our brand."
Commenting on the win Puneet Kumar Kanojia, founder director - Sakshar Media said, "We are incredibly excited for the opportunity to collaboratively work with a credible, trusted and leading platform dealing in high end luxury products/items under one roof. We aim to execute creative, impactful, disruptive and seamlessly driven PR campaigns that would bring maximum ROI for the brand in India. We hope to redefine the landscape for the brand with our initiatives and help ModishOmbre accomplish their desired outputs.