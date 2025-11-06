Sakshi Tanwar fronts YesMadam’s new campaign for Korean Body Polishing at-home service

Advertisment
afaqs! news bureau
YesMadam, the at-home beauty services platform, has onboarded actor Sakshi Tanwar to promote its newly launched Korean Body Polishing service.

This comes shortly after the brand’s recent campaign featuring Ekta Kapoor and earlier, Divyanka Tripathi - indicating YesMadam’s continued push into television-led brand building and celebrity-driven awareness.

In the latest execution, Tanwar appears alongside YesMadam’s co-founder Akanksha Vishnoi in a nostalgic setup, focused on introducing and popularising the Korean Body Polishing service. The creative has been conceptualised and executed by The Ridikulus.

The brand states that its Korean-inspired service proposition is gaining traction among consumers seeking contemporary beauty formats within at-home convenience.

