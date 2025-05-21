Salesforce launches Agentforce campaign with Rahul Dravid

Salesforce, announced the second phase of its brand collaboration with Rahul Dravid, former head coach of the Indian Men's cricket team. This phase introduces a focused campaign around Agentforce, Salesforce’s AI-powered solution built to transform sales, service, and marketing for businesses across segments. The campaign positions Agentforce as a growth engine, enabling businesses to deliver seamless, AI-driven customer experiences and achieve stronger engagement with existing clients.

Building on the success of last year’s “Growing with India” campaign, which marked Salesforce’s first Indian brand campaign, the new initiative continues to underscore the company’s core promise: We help Indian businesses grow. The campaign positions Salesforce as a trusted partner that not only understands the evolving needs of Indian enterprises but also delivers real, measurable outcomes through innovation.

At the heart of the campaign are two digital films featuring Rahul Dravid in relatable business roles—a bike dealership owner and a resort manager—demonstrating how Agentforce enables brands to connect with customers in a more personalised and proactive way, while autonomously taking action to drive customer delight.

The digital-first campaign will be brought to life through out-of-home activations in corporate parks and office complexes across Mumbai, Delhi, and Bangalore, full branding on 1,000 cabs in each city, bus wraps in Bangalore, a series of print ads, and targeted engagement on LinkedIn. The campaign will also incorporate an innovative mixed-media format, combining print and animation to make the viewer’s experience more immersive and interactive​​.

Designed to engage audiences in everyday business environments, the campaign showcases how Agentforce delivers AI-powered transformation across sales, service, and marketing.

Rahul Dravid said, “I’ve always believed that success, whether in cricket or business, is driven by consistency, adaptability, and the right strategy. This is what makes Agentforce so powerful. It is a transformative force, empowering our existing customers to excel in sales, service, and marketing with precision and trust. I’m proud to be part of a journey that’s helping Indian enterprises grow with clarity, confidence, and a commitment to excellence.”

Nipun Sharma, senior director - marketing, Salesforce India, said, “With this campaign, we’re taking our promise to Indian businesses a step further. Salesforce is committed to being their most trusted partner in driving smarter growth through innovation. Agentforce is more than just a product—it’s a reflection of our deep understanding of what Indian enterprises need to scale sustainably and competitively. Just as Dravid has inspired with his consistency and clarity on the cricket field, we aim to empower businesses to transform their customer experiences with the same confidence and precision.”

“When Salesforce came to us for Phase Two, we knew we had to up the game from our previous ‘Growing with India’ campaign. B2B marketing doesn’t have to be boring, and our work for ‘Agentforce’ (Salesforce’s AI powered solution) is a reflection of how technology, when made accessible and human, can drive real change. Also, with Dravid on board, we had the perfect blend of authenticity and relatability to convey this message wittily.” said Sambit Mohanty, Creative Head of (North & South), McCann.