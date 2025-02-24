Salman & Hrithik share screen for the first time for Mountain Dew

Hrithik Roshan and Salman Khan have united on screen for the first time in a captivating new advertisement for Mountain Dew, which is swiftly gaining traction among fans and media alike. Directed by renowned Bollywood filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar, best known for his work on the blockbuster Tiger franchise and Sultan, the ad showcases a thrilling narrative designed to resonate with audiences.

This collaboration not only marks a significant milestone as it's the first time these two Bollywood titans have shared screen space, but it also represents Salman Khan's inaugural endorsement for Mountain Dew. Previously, Khan had endorsed popular beverages such as Pepsi, Thums Up, and Appy Fizz, making this partnership particularly noteworthy. On the other hand, Roshan has been associated with the beverage since 2013.

The advertisement revolves around Mountain Dew’s iconic tagline, ‘Darr Ke Aage Jeet Hai’. Salman and Hrithik portray heroic figures who come together to rescue a group of stranded tourists after their cable car unexpectedly snaps while suspended high on a snow-capped mountain.

The collaboration is particularly significant within Bollywood’s burgeoning Spy Universe, where both actors have established their presence—Salman in the Tiger series and Hrithik in War. This shared universe not only enhances their personal brands but also amplifies the excitement surrounding this advertisement.

As summer approaches in India, alongside the highly anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) season, beverage companies are ramping up their advertising efforts. Mountain Dew and other leading brands such as Maaza and Thums Up have strategically launched their flagship campaigns early to capitalise on the sweltering heat that has already begun to affect the nation.

With the combined star power of Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan, this ad is poised to attract a vast audience and reinforce Mountain Dew's position in the competitive beverage market.