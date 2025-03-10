Salman Khan fronts GRM’s push for packaged atta

GRM Overseas or “GRM”, a prominent FMCG player in India, is poised to transform the Wheat Flour market with its new campaign for 10X Classic Chakki Fresh Atta, featuring the company’s recently appointed brand ambassador, Bollywood actor Salman Khan.

GRM aims to help consumers shift from unpackaged to branded packaged Atta, ensuring better hygiene and quality. The company provides pure, unadulterated wheat flour with consistent quality and nutrition for families across India.

Atul Garg, managing director of GRM Overseas, said: "We are excited to announce the launch of an ambitious campaign for 10X Classic Chakki Fresh Atta, with the support of our new Brand Ambassador, Salman Khan. As one of the leading FMCG companies in India, we recognise the importance of innovation and quality in driving the industry forward, especially in the packaged staples market.”

“Our focus with this campaign is to encourage a significant shift in consumer behaviour and guide them towards making informed choices by choosing superior-quality, hygienic, and nutritious branded packaged products. We believe that this campaign is not just about offering a product, but about promoting a lifestyle that prioritises well-being and health,” said Garg.

Garg, added, “We are thrilled to embark on this journey with Salman Khan, a figure who embodies the spirit of our brand – trustworthy, reliable, and a symbol of outstanding quality, and are confident that the new campaign will elevate the brand’s mass appeal further. India’s Packaged Atta market presents a huge opportunity for us as it is expected to grow at a 16% CAGR to reach $197 billion by 2030 as per industry reports, driven by increasing urbanisation, a rising middle-class population, and a growing emphasis on health and convenience among consumers.”

The campaign will launch on leading Hindi news channels and expand through print, digital, outdoor, and cinema ads for nationwide reach.