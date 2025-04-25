Salman Khan says 'Stress Ko Do Rest' in Bahamas' new campaign

Bahamas, a brand by Relaxo Footwears, has launched its new campaign, “Stress Ko Do Rest”, featuring Salman Khan. Known for its slogan “Keep Chillin’ Keep Flippin’”, the brand offers a new perspective on the daily pressures faced by young Indians.

The new campaign “Stress Ko Do Rest” by Bahamas highlights relatable everyday moments faced by Gen Z and millennials, such as anxiety over social media likes, concerns about AI replacing jobs, and pressure to keep up with fast-paced life.

In the campaign video, Salman Khan urges young people to unwind and take a break, reflecting Bahamas’ focus on a relaxed and easygoing lifestyle.

Gaurav Kumaar Dua, wholetime director at Relaxo Footwears, shared his thoughts on the essence of the campaign, stating, “At Bahamas, we have always stood for easy comfort, not merely for your feet, but for your mind too.'Stress Ko Do Rest' is a natural extension of our brand’s philosophy - it’s about saying: relax, reset, and don’t take life too seriously. Salman Khan, with his effortless cool, brings that vibe alive beautifully. We wanted to say it with a smile, with simplicity, and in true Bahamas style that is “Keep Chillin’ Keep Flippin’ ”

The campaign will run on digital platforms and television, using DVCs and influencer content to increase reach and engagement.

Campaign credits:

Agency- Arms Communications

Creative Director- Sanjeet Ahluwalia

Production House- Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd.

Director- Dheer Momay