ITC Sunfeast All Rounder highlights product's versatility in first TVC

The ad juxtaposes the modern Indian woman with the brand, which it claims offers a unique experience in its category that is ‘Ummeed Se Kahin Zyada’.
ITC Sunfeast released the first TVC-led campaign for their newly launched thin potato biscuits All Rounder. The campaign aims to celebrate the versatility and multi-dimensional contribution of every woman. The brand compares these attributes to those of the product which is said to give an all-round sensorial experience.
Commenting on the brand’s first campaign, Ali Harris Shere, Chief Operating Officer, Biscuits & Cakes Cluster, Foods Division, ITC Limited said, “Sunfeast All Rounder is an innovative new offering that re-defines the consumer experience within the cracker biscuit segment. Our TVC’s campaign thought, ‘Ummeed Se Kahin Zyada’ (Much more than you think), beautifully encapsulates our core proposition. It highlights how our consumer, the modern Indian woman, is today redefining her own limits at work, home and beyond, and our biscuit is designed to deliver in a similar manner: A thin biscuit that is crunchy, has potato and masala. We are delighted with the way our campaign seamlessly delivers this message to our consumers and we remain confident that it will resonate with them.’’
Set within the context of an interview, the TVC aims to celebrate the unique spirit of every all-rounder woman, be it at work or at home. The main protagonist of the ad is a woman attempting to return to the workforce after taking a maternity break, being interviewed at a successful start-up led by a young, dynamic female boss. Through its treatment of these two characters, the communication effectively acknowledges and celebrates the multi-faceted nature of today’s women, recognising them as All Rounders. At a deeper level, the ad is also a commentary on the intrinsic value that women of diverse experiences and backgrounds bring to the workplace. The ad juxtaposes the modern Indian woman with the brand, which, as a potato biscuit, offers a unique experience in its category that is truly ‘Ummeed Se Kahin Zyada’.
The first TVC is on air across channels in South and East of India, in six languages including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali and Assamese.
As part of the campaign they also ran a contest, #NominateYourAllRounder challenge, on Facebook and Instagram from July 22 to August 6, encouraging audiences to nominate the All Rounder women in their lives. The best All Rounder nominations are set to receive a specialized hamper from the brand. Influencers like Sharanya Iyer and actress Sandipta Sen promoted the contest.
The brand aims to extend its campaign thought further by acknowledging and celebrating more than 200 All Rounder women from diverse backgrounds, within and outside ITC’s own ecosystem of trade and agency partners with a specialized hamper from Sunfeast All Rounder.