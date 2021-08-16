ITC Sunfeast All Rounder highlights product's versatility in first TVC

Set within the context of an interview, the TVC aims to celebrate the unique spirit of every all-rounder woman, be it at work or at home. The main protagonist of the ad is a woman attempting to return to the workforce after taking a maternity break, being interviewed at a successful start-up led by a young, dynamic female boss. Through its treatment of these two characters, the communication effectively acknowledges and celebrates the multi-faceted nature of today’s women, recognising them as All Rounders. At a deeper level, the ad is also a commentary on the intrinsic value that women of diverse experiences and backgrounds bring to the workplace. The ad juxtaposes the modern Indian woman with the brand, which, as a potato biscuit, offers a unique experience in its category that is truly ‘Ummeed Se Kahin Zyada’.