Sam Balsara, Anupriya Acharya, Rohit Ohri do the ‘Jugnu’ as Goafest returns

Joining them are Goafest chairman Jaideep Gandhi and former Leo Burnett CEO Arvind Sharma.
It’s not every day you see adland's top bosses shaking a leg whilst at the office, that day has arrived because Goafest makes a comeback after two years this May (5-7).
Celebrating the return by dancing to the Badhshah’s ‘Jugnu’ are Sam Balsara, Chairman, Madison World; Rohit Ohri, Chairman and CEO FCB Group India; Anupriya Acharya -Chief Executive Officer at Publicis Groupe, South Asia; Jaideep Gandhi, Founder of Another Idea, chairman Goafest 2022; Arvind Sharma, Chairman, Good Brands For A Healthy Life (former president or AAAI and CEO of Leo Burnett).
Goafest is the biggest advertising festival in South Asia and is hosted by the Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI). The ABBY Awards organised by The Advertising Club are presented at the festival.