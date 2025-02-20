Samantha Ruth Prabhu becomes the face of Nivea India’s new collection

NIVEA has entered the advanced skincare segment with the launch of the Luminous Even Glow Range, featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu as its brand ambassador. The range is powered by Thiamidol, a patented ingredient clinically proven to reduce dark spots and hyperpigmentation within two weeks.

The brand unveiled this skincare range through an engaging TVC featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The film shows Samantha Ruth Prabhu following her skincare routine with NIVEA, highlighting the brand’s focus on skin health. It ends with a visual of her clear, glowing skin, emphasizing NIVEA’s commitment to skincare.

The range includes a serum, night cream, day cream, and face wash for a complete skincare routine. It features Thiamidol along with Salicylic Acid, Green Tea, and Hyaluronic Acid to help improve skin tone, hydration, and clarity.

Speaking on the launch, Geetika Mehta, managing director of NIVEA India, stated, "In a country where 37% of people grapple with hyperpigmentation daily, the need for effective skincare solutions is more pressing than ever. As a brand trusted for generations, NIVEA remains committed to pioneering science-backed innovations that address real consumer needs. With the launch of the new range, we bring to India a breakthrough formulation powered by our patented Thiamidol technology - designed to visibly reduce dark spots and restore skin's natural radiance.

She added, "We are also delighted to have Samantha Ruth Prabhu as the face of this launch. Just like NIVEA, she believes in embracing one's true self while striving for the best, making this partnership a natural fit. This launch is more than just a product introduction - it's a testament to our dedication to combining global expertise with deep local insights, ensuring that skincare is not just effective, but also inclusive and accessible."

Commenting on the collaboration, Samantha Ruth Prabhu said, "NIVEA has been a trusted name for me and my family for years, making this partnership incredibly special. Skincare, for me, is about consistency and care - choosing products that are both effective and gentle. The Luminous Even Glow range stands out because it doesn't just reduce dark spots; it enhances skin's natural radiance with science-backed innovation. What makes this collaboration even more meaningful is NIVEA's deep-rooted philosophy of care, which aligns perfectly with my own approach to beauty. I'm excited for everyone to experience this transformative range and embrace their glow with confidence."

The range includes four products:

NIVEA Luminous Even Glow Oil Control Serum - Rs. 599 for 40ml | Rs. 179 for 10ml

NIVEA Luminous Even Glow Oil Control Day Cream with SPF50 - Rs. 449 for 40ml | Rs.99 10ml

NIVEA Luminous Even Glow Night Cream - Rs. 499 for 40ml

NIVEA Luminous Even Glow Face Wash - Rs. 250 for 100ml | Rs. 150 for 50ml

The entire range is now available on Nykaa and Myntra for consumers to shop.