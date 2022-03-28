Samantha Ruth Prabhu stars in latest MUNCH ad

Created by Wunderman Thompson, the ad has been released in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.
MUNCH recently rolled out a campaign, encouraging youngsters to overcome self-doubt. It features actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu and is shot in the beautiful backwaters of Kerala.
Kerala is well known for is its competitive boat races. The TVC opens with a traditional boat race announcement, with the commentator announcing the names of the captains of each boat, who each sing their ‘thaalam’ (beat).
As Prabhu’s team is announced, being a first-time captain, she becomes a little hesitant and doubts herself. What follows after she eats the MUNCH, is a musical introduction, followed by visuals of Kerala's backwaters. The TVC is being launched across all southern markets, as well as select digital platforms in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.
Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Rupali Rattan, head - confectionery business, Nestlé India, said, “MUNCH has always encouraged our consumers to overcome any doubts and inspired them to put forth their best self. This film uses the setting of the beautiful local boat races to bring this truth to life in a grand, yet enjoyable, relatable way.”
Added Prabhu, “I am delighted to be a part of this campaign with MUNCH and resonate very well with the core idea of the campaign. I truly believe it’s our confidence that helps us get through the many hurdles we face every day. I hope through this campaign, we are able to inspire the youngsters to overcome any self-doubt with confidence and self-belief.”
The ad has been created by Wunderman Thompson. This isn't Prabhu's first association with the brand. Earlier, in March 2021, she starred in an ad for MUNCH Nuts, a wafer chocolate with nuts in it.