Samay Raina and KR$NA turn up the volume on boAt’s ANC pitch

For anyone who has endured a crying baby or a chatty neighbour on a flight, Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) feels less like a feature and more like salvation.

Advertisment

boAt taps into that feeling in its latest campaign, pitched as a must-have for fliers. The ad opens with an annoyed passenger asking stand-up comic Samay Raina and rapper KR$NA to quieten down, only to discover that his earphones lack ANC. The duo, both brand endorsers for boAt, Raina since December 2024 and KR$NA since September 2025, turn the moment into a reminder of how essential the feature can be.

It is a smart way to target people who truly value the power of silence in flight. From wailing babies to loud families to those who insist on letting everyone hear their phone conversations, the chaos can quickly tip into a headache.

ANC works by using tiny microphones to detect external sounds and then producing opposite sound waves to cancel them out.

boAt’s website has a dedicated section for ANC-enabled earwear, with prices starting at Rs 1,499 and going up to Rs 3,200. These are discounted prices, not the MRPs.

“Some average earphones were harmed in the making of this film!” reads the Instagram caption of the ad.