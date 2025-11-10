Samay Raina and Kunal Kamra turn flight chaos into comedy gold for Airlearn

Stand-up comic and streamer Samay Raina is back with another brand collaboration- this time for Airlearn, a language learning app from Unacademy. The latest ad takes place inside an airplane, turning an everyday flight announcement into a comedy of linguistic chaos.

The film opens with passengers from different regions demanding announcements in their respective languages. As tensions rise, Raina steps in, offering to translate in Marathi and Kannada- languages he surprisingly knows. However, when a Tamil-speaking passenger objects, Raina jokes that he’ll learn Tamil in two or three days with Airlearn. The situation escalates until he calls for backup- none other than fellow comedian Kunal Kamra.

Kamra enters the scene in a traditional white dhoti with a gold border and trademark black sunglasses, drawing laughter from both passengers and viewers. When the air hostess asks where he learned Tamil, Kamra hesitates, and Raina steps in to credit Airlearn- the same app he supposedly used to pick up new languages. The gag continues with Kamra quipping about needing a lift home to Tamil Nadu, leading to the pilot’s witty punchline: “Abhi Tamil Nadu kaise pahochega bhai?”

The 1-minute film, written by Raina himself, blends satire and self-awareness, referencing real-life incidents involving both comedians. The ad’s strength lies in its sharp writing and meta-humour, though it also raises the question of how effectively the brand message lands amid the comedy.

Raina has been actively featuring in multiple brand campaigns over the past few months, often infusing them with a similar self-referential style. From well-established names such as boAt, Bold Care, and Knorr to emerging startups like Urban Jungle Bags, Deconstruct Skincare, brands are capitalising on Raina’s renewed visibility.

Also Read: From cancellations to collaborations: The curious case of Samay Raina

The only common thread across these collaborations has been his subtle mentions of the controversy he was recently caught in- along with a rotating list of guest appearances, from Rebel Kid aka Apoorva Makhija to Kunal Kamra.

Raina has been associated with Airlearn since May 2025. In an earlier campaign, he invited stand-up comedian Ravi Gupta for a podcast-style video while promoting the app.

The latest video, shared on Raina’s social media platforms, has already crossed 10 million views. While the audience seems to enjoy the humour and inside jokes, the jury is still out on whether the brand itself manages to stay in focus amid the laughter.