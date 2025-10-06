Samay Raina roasts Diwali ad clichés in Nothing's new campaign

In a season crowded with emotional narratives and predictable brand films, Nothing’s new ad sets itself apart with a sharp, self-aware take that both parodies and embraces Diwali traditions.

The film begins in the style of a typical festive commercial, complete with sentimental gifting moments, before flipping the script with sarcastic commentary and characters breaking the fourth wall.

What follows is a playful exaggeration of how Nothing products could fit into Diwali rituals in quirky ways – Nothing Phone (3) is used as fairy lights, Headphone (1) as diya stands, and Nothing & CMF Buds arranged into rangoli.

With a voiceover delivered by popular comedian Samay Raina, the film leans into humour, meta-storytelling, and quirkiness to highlight the brand’s distinctive style.

By making an anti-ad of an anti-ad, Nothing cuts through the clutter of festive advertising, offering a bold alternative to both sentimental sob fests and over-the-top “edgy” campaigns. The film wraps with the tagline, “This festive season, go subtle or go Nothing,” perfectly summing up the brand’s confident and playful spirit.

“We wanted to give audiences a festive campaign that feels fresh, playful, and unapologetically bold,” said Akis Evangelidis, co-founder and India President, Nothing.

“Diwali is a time for creativity, joy, and celebrating in ways that feel personal and fun. With this campaign, we aimed to break the monotony of traditional festive advertising, turning the ordinary into something memorable and making people smile while staying true to Nothing’s signature style.”

The film is written by Vishal Dayama and Rajat Thakur, produced by Devarsh Thaker for Braindad, and directed by Aneesh Malankar.

The campaign is now live across the brand’s social and digital platforms, inviting audiences to celebrate the festival of lights with Nothing in the most unexpected ways.