SAMCO Securities appoints Dentsu Creative as its digital agency and Womb as creative agency

The company has onboarded Adfactors PR asits Public Relations agency for all verticals (SAMCO Securities and MF).
SAMCO Securities,the flat-fee brokerage and wealth-tech platform, is strengthening the brand positioning and charting its growth trajectory through elite partnerships with India’s leading marketing and communication agencies. The award-winning online stockbroker has recently onboarded Womb as its mainline/creative agency, Dentsu as its digital agency, and Adfactors PR as the Public Relations agency for all verticals (SAMCO Securities and MF). The partnerships are expected to boost brand presence in the industry and aid retail investors in successfully navigating and acing the capital market.
Commenting on the vision for evolution, Jimeet Modi, founder and CEO, SAMCO Group, said, “SAMCO Group is delighted to announce its collaboration with Womb, Dentsu, and Adfactors PR to drive synergies for increasing the brand’s visibility. We are committed to deliver exceptional services, and the partnerships are a testament to our endeavours. We envision engaging with a significantly larger customer base and strengthening our position as a leader in the industry through the holistic marketing initiatives and innovative campaigns.”
Elaborating on the partnerships, Ajay Dusane, chief growth officer, SAMCO Securities, commented, “Womb’s expertise in strategic marketing will assist us in building our brand preference, and we share a common vision with Dentsu of providing impactful digital marketing solutions. As with Adfactors PR, we aim to position SAMCO Securities in strategic media platforms as the investors’ preferred choice for providing wealth creation solutions.”
Expressing his views on the collaboration, Kawal Shoor, founding partner, The Womb said, “For both SAMCO and The Womb, it is a great cultural fit with our vision and deliverables. The Indian stock market is at a very interesting juncture with the number of investors and traders on the rise, thereby creating a need for effective handholding in their journey to success. We look forward to embark on this transformative journey with SAMCO Securities as they enable their customers to create wealth.”