SAMCO Securities appoints Dentsu Creative as its digital agency and Womb as creative agency

Expressing his views on the collaboration, Kawal Shoor, founding partner, The Womb said, “For both SAMCO and The Womb, it is a great cultural fit with our vision and deliverables. The Indian stock market is at a very interesting juncture with the number of investors and traders on the rise, thereby creating a need for effective handholding in their journey to success. We look forward to embark on this transformative journey with SAMCO Securities as they enable their customers to create wealth.”