SAMCO Securities' launches a TVC campaign to educate investors

"Options B.R.O." campaign is a unique film featuring a man and a crow. In the film, the man, dressed in traditional attire, wonders aloud about becoming a pro in options trading. The crow responds with a series of "Kaw Kaw" sounds, reflecting a common concern among traders. The man then enthusiastically reveals that with SAMCO's "Options B.R.O.," becoming an expert in options trading is now within reach. As the crow starts enjoying the food, the film underscores how SAMCO's innovative platform transforms options trading into an accessible and empowering experience. The campaign reinforces SAMCO’s promise with the tagline, "Aapke Options Trading Ka Andheka Sach" (The unseen truth of options trading).