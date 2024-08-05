SAMCO Securities' launches a TVC campaign to educate investors

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The campaign "Options B.R.O. Banayega Aapko Options Trading Mein Pro" is created in collaboration with The Womb.
SAMCO Securities, an investment-tech company, today announced the launch of a new TVC campaign titled "Options B.R.O. Banayega Aapko Options Trading Mein Pro." This campaign is designed to educate investors and raise awareness about SAMCO's latest feature, "Options B.R.O" (Build, Research, Optimise) which simplifies options trading for retail investors.
The derivative markets face a significant issue: 97.8% of traders have experienced major losses due to ineffective hedging strategies. To address this, SAMCO Securities has launched the campaign "Options B.R.O. Banayega Aapko Options Trading Mein Pro" in collaboration with The Womb. The campaign features a 30-second commercial that uses humor to highlight the challenges of options trading and show how Options B.R.O. can offer the education and tools needed to address them.
Jimeet Modi, founder and CEO of SAMCO Group, commented, "Options trading can be incredibly challenging and intimidating, especially for those just starting. With Options B.R.O, we aim to simplify the process and provide traders with the essential tools and their trade’s Andekha Sach that help them to navigate the complexities of options trading and trade with confidence."
"Options B.R.O." campaign is a unique film featuring a man and a crow. In the film, the man, dressed in traditional attire, wonders aloud about becoming a pro in options trading. The crow responds with a series of "Kaw Kaw" sounds, reflecting a common concern among traders. The man then enthusiastically reveals that with SAMCO's "Options B.R.O.," becoming an expert in options trading is now within reach. As the crow starts enjoying the food, the film underscores how SAMCO's innovative platform transforms options trading into an accessible and empowering experience. The campaign reinforces SAMCO’s promise with the tagline, "Aapke Options Trading Ka Andheka Sach" (The unseen truth of options trading).
Ajay Dusane, chief growth officer, SAMCO Securities added by saying, “The introduction of Options B.R.O is set to make a significant impact in the trading industry. We anticipate that this feature will be warmly received by traders, providing them with the resources they need to trade options with confidence and precision. It’s a game-changer that aligns with our mission to empower traders with their trade’s Andekha Sach and foster growth in the trading community."
Suyash Khabya, chief creative officer at The Womb, says, "Options Trading is complicated. Its advertising shouldn't be. We kept it simple yet 'unignorable' by drawing on Indian culture—a grandson conversing with his Dadu, who is a crow. This creative approach aims to engage traders and highlight the benefits of Options B.R.O. We've always enjoyed creating ads for SAMCO, and it shows in our work."
The Options B.R.O feature is now available on the SAMCO Trading App. With this new addition, SAMCO continues its commitment to providing unseen insights that drive success for traders at all levels.