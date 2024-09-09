SAMCO Securities to analyse intensity of Ganapati chants to recommend stocks

"At SAMCO, we believe that knowledge is the key to sound investment decisions. The ‘Jor Se Bolo Morya’ campaign is our way of merging the power of wisdom with strategic investing, inspired by the values of Ganpati Bappa. By combining cultural reverence with cutting-edge technology, we aim to provide traders not just with stock recommendations but with the deeper understanding needed to navigate the markets effectively. Our goal is to make investment accessible, informed, and intuitive during this festive season.", said, Jimeet Modi, founder and CEO of SAMCO Group.