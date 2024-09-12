Samsonite X boss collection unveiled bags for your inner CEO

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The campaign presents the Samsonite X Boss bags as a symbol of confidence and leadership.
Social Beat, along with Influencer.in, announced the launch of The Samsonite X Boss Collection, an exclusive line of bags from Samsonite.
The Samsonite X Boss Collection is inspired by the belief that there is a "boss" element in everyone. The campaign presents the Samsonite X Boss bags as a symbol of confidence and leadership.
Social Beat and Influencer.in collaborated with a diverse group of six select influencers- Anaita Shroff, House of Misu, Rizwan Bachav and Anvit Oberoi and Dilip Khosla.
Commenting on the launch, Anushree Tainwala, executive director, Samsonite South Asia, said, "Samsonite has always stood for quality and innovation, and the Samsonite X Boss collection is no exception. This campaign allowed us to connect with our audience in a meaningful way, by tapping into the powerful notion that there is a boss in everyone. We are thrilled with the collaboration with Social Beat and Influencer.in, which brought this vision to life so beautifully."
Arushi Gupta, head of influencer marketing, influencer.in, said, "The Samsonite X Boss campaign is a celebration of individuality and leadership. By partnering with influencers who truly represent the essence of a boss, we were able to create content that is both authentic and aspirational. The response has been overwhelmingly positive, and we are proud to have been a part of this iconic launch."