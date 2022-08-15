Samsung and BTS drown in purple for the fourth-gen Galaxy Z Flip4

The phone that claps back enters a new generation with some soothing spots.
There are smartphone ads and smartphone ads. Samsung’s new spots for its Galaxy Z Flip4 are the latter. Devoid of any elitist voice-over or an assembly line-like display of its specs, the spots are a soothing flow of purple and calm.
In its fourth generation, the Samsung Galaxy Flip phone first made the world aware of its existence in an ad during the 2020 Academy Awards.
“The phone that claps back” as the South Korean phone giant’s website puts it, the Galaxy Z Flip stands out from the standard smartphone design because of this very feature.
While the spot shows us the Bora Purple shade of the smartphone’s fourth-gen offering, it is also available in Graphite, Pink Gold, and Blue.
The promotions for this model reached a high a couple of days ago when K-pop sensation BTS appeared in a four-minute ad for the Galaxy Z Flip4. The video featured the group’s Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment).
There was another promotion too. The second video was a brand-new digital film to “Over the Horizon 2022 by SUGA of BTS,” a reimagining of the iconic tune that SUGA participated in producing last year in honour of the ringtone’s 10th anniversary.
These videos were launched at this year’s Galaxy Unpacked at iconic public places across several major cities including Times Square in New York City, Piccadilly Circus in London, and Kudamm in Berlin.
These were the international spots for the Galaxy Z Flip4. Back in India, actress Alia Bhatt appeared in a double role in a spot for the Galaxy Z Flip3’s ad last year (2021) while one awaits for spots for the new model.