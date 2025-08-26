Samsung brings playful AI upgrades to Gen Z with ‘India! Go Hi-FAI’ campaign

Cheil India has rolled out a new campaign for the Samsung Galaxy F36 5G, celebrating the smartphone’s AI upgrade with the campaign line: ‘India! Go Hi-FAI’.

Packed with a powerful 50MP OIS Triple Camera, Night Portraits with AI Depth Map and 4K video recording, as well as AI-driven features such as Circle to Search with Google and AI Select, the Galaxy F36 5G elevates everyday moments. From richer, more vivid clicks to easier online discoveries and instant GIF creation, the Galaxy F36 5G makes it all possible with just a touch of AI.

The campaign draws inspiration from the lives of the Gen Z in India. For them two inter-connected truths take precedence – the willingness to upgrade or elevate in every sphere of life, and the desire to stand out and make an impression. With Galaxy F36 5G, Samsung has not only brought the power of AI into mid-segment devices, it has also tapped into these youth insights and built on a larger strategic promise of “living life elevated”. Whether it’s about photos that are looking a little ‘blah’ or their chats feeling slightly ‘meh’, with the power of AI the users can add some sparkle, surprise, and share-ability to almost anything. Basically, any lo-fi moment in life can get an upgrade to “Hi-FAI” with the Galaxy F36 5G.

The campaign film personalises the experience by weaving ‘AI’ directly into the soundtrack, calling out names and characters like “Ricky from Bhilai”, “Sheila and Tina Pillai”, “Ms. Albeli eating Thai”, and “Baraati from Begusarai”. In each phrase, ‘AI’ is cleverly embedded, making the track feel tailor-made for young India. The vibe is unmistakably Gen Z- fresh, aspirational, and trend-forward.

Kaushik Dutta, senior executive creative director, Cheil India, said, "The idea for the film was simple: AI shouldn’t be a privilege, it should be in every pocket. With Galaxy F36 5G, whether you’re shooting portraits, searching in seconds, or making instant GIFs, AI becomes effortless, playful, and personal. That’s the fun of Hi-FAI, and that’s what the film celebrates."

Credit list-

Agency: Cheil India

Chief Operating Officer: Mandeep Sharma

Chief Creative Officer: Vikash Chemjong

HOD MX Innovative Business: Shruti Negi

Sr. Executive Creative Director: Kaushik Datta

Account Management Team: Drishti Ganguly, Niharika Singh, Punya Madan

Creative Team: Shekhar Kumar, Arun Kumar Gupta, Mayank Sihmar, Utkarsh Tyagi, Priyanka Tarafder, Sukrit Koul

Strategy Team: Kunal Ghosh, Shruti Chauhan

Agency Producer: Revati Ahuja

Director: Kartik Ramnathkar