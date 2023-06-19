Samsung creates a buzz around the Galaxy A14 5G with a new campaign ‘Awesome is for Everyone’

With the new campaign, Samsung India’s objective is to create buzz around the awesome Galaxy A14 5G and the even more awesome affordable offers. The new campaign for Galaxy A14 5G embodies the message that ‘Awesome is for everyone’. Conceptualised by Cheil India, the campaign builds on the insight that in times when even simple joys can pinch the pocket, Galaxy A14 5G comes with awesome features and that too, at just INR 44 a day.