Samsung creates a buzz around the Galaxy A14 5G with a new campaign ‘Awesome is for Everyone’

Cheil India released an all-new campaign that demonstrates the awesome new Galaxy A14 5G and the affordability quotient. The latest addition to the popular Galaxy A series is aimed at offering a complete package of the latest Galaxy innovations at an affordable price, making awesome technology accessible to everyone.
With the new campaign, Samsung India’s objective is to create buzz around the awesome Galaxy A14 5G and the even more awesome affordable offers. The new campaign for Galaxy A14 5G embodies the message that ‘Awesome is for everyone’. Conceptualised by Cheil India, the campaign builds on the insight that in times when even simple joys can pinch the pocket, Galaxy A14 5G comes with awesome features and that too, at just INR 44 a day.
“At Samsung, we believe in making meaningful innovations accessible to a larger audience. As India embarks on the 5G revolution, Galaxy A14 5G has been designed to be at the forefront of this revolution by offering a holistic 5G experience. Galaxy A14 5G is the most widely distributed 5G models. We have also made Galaxy A14 5G easier for consumers to own with affordability options that translates to just INR 44/day, which is a testament to our philosophy of’ Awesome is for Everyone”, said Aditya Babbar, senior director, Mobile Business, Samsung India.
The campaign features two category films with a distinctive plot and a huge dash of humour to add to the memorability. The films have also been released in vernacular languages for universal appeal, and connect with Gen Z consumers of India. The pre-buzz phase was amplified with snackable teaser videos engaging the young audience, and highlighting the unbelievable offer.
The narrative intends to drive different consumer conversations with the same takeaway – Awesome is for everyone at just INR 44 a day. Talking about the campaign, Vikash Chemjong, CCO, Cheil India said, “Most people know about the awesome features of our Galaxy A Series. All we had to do was remind them that they could now get Galaxy A14 5G for just INR 44! ,”
“This entire campaign is crafted for Gen Z consumers in India who are tech savvy and value conscious. Awesome is for everyone resonates with this cohort and we have explored all marketing levers in this campaign to strike a chord with them,” said Srijib Mallik, Head of Samsung Business at Cheil India.