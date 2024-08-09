Samsung India turns its headquarters into a larger-than-life vault in its latest ad

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The CGI film campaign is conceptualised by Cheil India.
Cheil India has just unveiled a CGI spectacle that showcases the cutting-edge security of 'Samsung Knox Vault' available on Samsung Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 5G devices.
Samsung Knox Vault is a security platform designed to safeguard sensitive data on Samsung Galaxy series smartphones. It combines a secure processor, memory and software that protects the smartphone against both software and hardware attacks. Samsung Knox Vault ensures that critical information like biometric data, passwords and encryption keys, remain isolated and secure much like a bank security vault protecting valuable assets.
Transforming the iconic Samsung India building into a colossal, larger-than-life vault, this visually striking CGI film leaves onlookers in awe, and raises the bar for immersive feature demonstrations – as it vividly illustrates the defence-grade protection of Samsung Knox Vault.
As we navigate an era of unparalleled digital connectivity and mounting privacy concerns, Samsung Knox Vault on Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 5G stands out as a beacon of security, offering next-level protection for your personal data against any threats.
Credit list-
Chief Operating Officer: Sanjeev Jasani
Chief Creative Officer: Vikash Chemjong
Chief Strategy Officer: Sourav Ray
Executive Creative Director: Kaushik Datta
Vice President: Aman Kishore
Account Management team: Tanushree Sharma, Rahul Chaudhary, Kajri Soni
Creative team: Hardik Trivedi, Madhumita Deb, Purnank Kaul, Arka Ghosh
Account Planning team: Arnab Datta Chaudhuri, Sobhanjan Mallick
Agency Producer- Revati Ahuja, Angad Bhalla