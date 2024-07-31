Samsung invites the nation to cheer for Neeraj Chopra through its new campaign

The centrepiece of the campaign is a 120-second film that brings together a powerful portrait of an Olympian toiling hard, practicing a killer routine, while an artful blend of pan-India imagery shows how ‘his people’ are with him in spirit all the time. Weaving together scenes across the country's diverse people and landscape—from the Gen Z kids of a metro to serene rural landscapes of Punjab, from the artistic beauty of Kashmir to the rich dance forms of Southern India—the film captures not just the aspirations that Indians have for their hero but also his relentless pursuit to defy all odds and put India at the top again.