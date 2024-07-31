Samsung invites the nation to cheer for Neeraj Chopra through its new campaign

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The campaign captures the country's collective enthusiasm for Neeraj Chopra as he gears up to recreate history at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Cheil India has unveiled a new campaign for Samsung, celebrating the extraordinary grit, determination, and spirit of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold series ambassador and super-user, Neeraj Chopra. The campaign, titled India Cheers Neeraj, is a powerful blend of breath-taking visuals, sounds, and emotions that depict how an entire nation is rallying behind Neeraj as he gets ready for the Olympic Games.
The centrepiece of the campaign is a 120-second film that brings together a powerful portrait of an Olympian toiling hard, practicing a killer routine, while an artful blend of pan-India imagery shows how ‘his people’ are with him in spirit all the time. Weaving together scenes across the country's diverse people and landscape—from the Gen Z kids of a metro to serene rural landscapes of Punjab, from the artistic beauty of Kashmir to the rich dance forms of Southern India—the film captures not just the aspirations that Indians have for their hero but also his relentless pursuit to defy all odds and put India at the top again.
The film’s greatest triumph is in its rootedness and portraying Neeraj Chopra for what he is, “the common man’s hero". We see farmers in their fields at dawn, dreamy-eyed children commuting in the rain in metropolitan cities, an eclectic mix of dancers and musicians in the hills, athletes and bikers on the streets, young professionals in gleaming offices—everyone, from all walks of life, gesturing a javelin throw to show support for a humble and loving sporting legend with an indomitable spirit.
“Samsung believes in empowering individuals to push beyond their limits and achieve greatness. We are putting our might behind Neeraj Chopra, who embodies excellence and limitless possibilities—values that are deeply respected at Samsung. With the 'India Cheers for Neeraj' campaign, we aim to harness the collective energy of the nation and ‘Unfold the Best’ in India's quest for gold in the Paris Olympic games. We aim to invite all Indians to join us in cheering for Neeraj,” said Aditya Babbar, vice president, MX Business, Samsung India.
Vikash, Chemjong, CCO at Cheil India, marvelled at the original cinematic quality of the piece. "In the wake of a recently won Cricket World Cup, we wanted to bring out the emotion of ‘an entire nation holding its breath once more’. But this time it’s for one athlete who has already done the impossible by winning gold at the last Olympics" he said. "The film’s fleeting montage style is the unifying thread that connects every Indian to this beacon of national pride."
Vikash was highly appreciative of the film craft, quoting “In his unique style, director Akash Bhatia has emphasised on Neeraj’s state of mind, where the training grounds in Europe and foggy pathways of the Indian hinterland intertwine, blending both the imagery and music in a perfect symphony. It encapsulates what the Olympian is feeling during practise – a billion hands are behind his one golden throw.”
“Complemented by a music track, created by Jamroom, that mixes traditional Indian instruments and digital soundscapes, the film is bound to create an emotional stir in the viewers.” he added.
The campaign was first revealed with the hashtag #IndiaCheersNeeraj at the India Unpacked event for Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 launch. It is currently being rolled out across digital platforms, cinemas and print media. Samsung has launched a microsite https://www.samsung.com/in/neeraj where fans and followers of Neeraj Chopra can cheer for him. As the Paris Olympics events has been inaugurated, the brand is calling in for more support from the nation to inspire Neeraj.
From tech reviewers to renowned influencers, all have shared their support, amplifying its reach and impact. More celebrities and sporting legends are also joining in the movement, showing their unwavering support for India's Olympics team.
Credits-
COO: Sanjeev Jasani
CCO: Vikash Chemjong
Campaign Director: Kapshin Cho
National Head, Samsung Business: Mandeep Sharma
ECD: Kaushik Datta
CSO: Sourav Ray
Business Head: Saksham Kohli
Creative Team: Madhumita Deb, Shekhar Kumar, Aaheli Dutta
Account Management: Prabal Gaur, Drishti Ganguly
Planning: Kunal Ghosh
Films Producer: Agency Revati Ahuja