Samsung's latest campaign highlights how Galaxy AI turns everyday struggles into simple solutions

In today’s fast-evolving world, every new day brings in a new set of challenges that can seem daunting to handle. Be it mastering a kitchen hack or figuring the perfect gift or styling that desired look, all daily challenges demand instant and innovative solutions.

Cheil India’s recent campaign for Samsung’s latest Flagship devices- the Galaxy S25 Ultra, the Galaxy Z Fold7 and Z Flip7- embraces these daily tasks by providing AI-powered solutions. It highlights how Samsung’s AI capabilities empower users to go beyond limits and turn possibilities into reality.

The campaign features 3 films that showcase different everyday complex situations that demand simple and instant solutions. Whether you’re tackling shopping lists with the smartest shopping buddy, uncovering trending kitchen tricks by the Dessert chef, or exploring style ideas with an intuitive personal stylist, the campaign showcases how everyday tasks can be transformed into something extraordinary- by adding seamless intelligence to casual moments.

Samsung Flagship devices, powered by next-gen Galaxy AI redefine what a smartphone can be. Talk about the 200MP camera that captures ultra-high-resolution photos, revealing every detail with clarity, coupled with stunning, unrivalled Nightography that can transform dark night pictures into true-to-life colors and sharp definition moments, all woven together by Samsung’s most advanced AI yet.

Aditya Babbar (VP- head of product marketing & e-commerce business) said, “As AI leaders in the Indian market, we at Samsung are continuously pushing boundaries of what’s possible- striving to enhance customer experiences through meaningful innovation. We’ve put the power of next-generation intelligence in every user’s hand. Our Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold7 and Z Flip7 don’t just enhance your overall smartphone experience — they redefine it to amplify human creativity in ways never imagined before.”

Vikash Chemjong (CCO, Cheil India) said, “Our goal for this campaign was to keep innovation relatable. Instead of painting a distant dream with exotic scenarios, we chose to show how Samsung’s innovative AI seamlessly fits into everyday moments. We cast influencers as the face of these videos to amplify reach and authenticity. The results were magical.”

With these latest flagship devices, Samsung has introduced a transformational lifestyle tool for the modern consumer. From ultra-detailed photos to integrated AI that understands your needs, this campaign sets the stage for the future of mobile innovation—making life’s daily struggles just another opportunity to unfold something extraordinary.