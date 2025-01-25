Samsung's new ad for Galaxy S25 Ultra sparks mixed consumer reaction

Samsung's latest flagship smartphone series, the Galaxy S25, has triggered widespread debate among tech enthusiasts and consumers, with the brand's marketing strategy coming under some scrutiny for its heavy reliance on Google's AI capabilities.

The introductory advertisement for the Samsung S25 Ultra, a 5-minute and 45-second promotional video, positions the device as an "AI companion". However, critics argue that the presentation appears more like a showcase of Google's Gemini features rather than a focused introduction to Samsung's own technological innovations.

The advertisement prominently highlights features primarily derived from Google's ecosystem, including enhanced search capabilities, Gemini's integration across other apps such as YouTube, Google Maps, Keep Notes, and more. While continuing to leverage last year's popular "Circle to Search" functionality, the new series also incorporates Gemini Live and additional AI-driven features such as call transcription and video audio erasure. And of course, the excellent camera tech that is hard to miss on the Samsung flagships.

However, consumer response on Samsung's YouTube channel has been notably critical. Many viewers expressed disappointment, suggesting the marketing approach undermines the device's unique selling propositions. One user sarcastically remarked, "Great Gemini ad, when will you introduce the new devices?"

Another vocal critic highlighted perceived shortcomings, noting the absence of significant hardware improvements: "No RAM upgrades, no increase in battery capacities, almost the same cameras as last year, removal of Bluetooth connectivity from the S-pen." Many users have also expressed excitement towards the device and its new features.

The criticism primarily stems from the apparent lack of distinctive hardware advancements, minor adjustments to the design, and an overemphasis on AI features that many potential users consider non-essential. The launch also coincides with Google Pixel smartphones already offering similar functionalities, further diminishing the perceived exclusivity of Samsung's offering.

While the S25 series does incorporate the latest Snapdragon® 8 Elite chipsets and introduces internal refinements such as enhanced vapour chamber, the marketing narrative appears to have missed communicating these technical advancements effectively.

For the cameras, however, the brand has also unveiled a separate ad, filmed entirely on Galaxy S25 Ultra. The narrative for the spot sees a young actress take on a last minute audition for a period drama. And she films a perfect audition tape with the help of the new phone.

By the way, the ad also subtly showcases the new AI capability of the phone to process multiple action prompts simultaneously. There's a few more explainer videos that the brand has launched suplementing the launch, tutoring using on how to get used to the new features.