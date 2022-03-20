By afaqs! news bureau
Advertising

Samsung releases ads for new smartphones, laptops after event

All the ads are meant to show off the devices' prowess when it comes to performance.

Samsung has been having a busy quarter. Hot on the heels of wrapping up its recent event, the company has announced new models of smartphones, a new laptop model as well as a new line of tablets.

All the ads are meant to show off the devices' prowess when it comes to performance. Especially ad's for Samsung's latest smartphone model - the A53 5G edition. The first ad highlights that the phone is both splash resistant and dust resistant.

The second ad highlights the phone's camera abilities - especially its performance at night and its megapixel features.

Watch a recap of Samsung's latest event below.

SamsungSamsung GalaxySamsung Galaxy A53