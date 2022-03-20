Samsung releases ads for new smartphones, laptops after event

All the ads are meant to show off the devices' prowess when it comes to performance.
Samsung has been having a busy quarter. Hot on the heels of wrapping up its recent event, the company has announced new models of smartphones, a new laptop model as well as a new line of tablets.
All the ads are meant to show off the devices' prowess when it comes to performance. Especially ad's for Samsung's latest smartphone model - the A53 5G edition. The first ad highlights that the phone is both splash resistant and dust resistant.
The second ad highlights the phone's camera abilities - especially its performance at night and its megapixel features.
Watch a recap of Samsung's latest event below.