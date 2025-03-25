Samsung’s Galaxy M series ad becomes the latest ‘Case’ for TV detectives

Samsung India has launched a new Galaxy M series campaign in collaboration with Cheil India. The campaign features a well-known group of television detectives, leveraging nostalgia to promote the recently launched Galaxy M06 5G and M16 5G.

For nearly 30 years, the featured detectives have been solving cases on Indian television. In the campaign, they take on a new challenge—tracking down the latest Galaxy M series devices, highlighting their power and features.

Galaxy M Series is known for its cutting-edge technology, powerful performance, and sleek design – perfectly catering to India’s tech-savvy Gen MZ. With a reputation for pushing the boundaries of innovation,

it’s no surprise the series has earned the title "Monster." And who better to bring this "Monster" energy to life than the monsters of Indian television, who have also become pop-culture icons?

The campaign used elements like polls and stories to build anticipation for the product reveal. Instead of a typical influencer unboxing, the reveal featured a forensic scientist in a lab. After the launch, the Galaxy M devices were shown as part of the detectives’ daily work.



Speaking about the campaign, Aditya Babbar, vice president of MX Business at Samsung India, said, “Staying true to the ‘Monster’ legacy, the latest Galaxy M series devices are a testament to our deep commitment towards Indian consumer’s preferences of power packed performance and stylish design. From meaningful innovation to a full 5G experience and battery life, Galaxy M06 5G and Galaxy M16 5G deliver the best experience to meet the needs of our customers.”

Samsung’s Galaxy M06 5G and M16 5G come with key upgrades. The M06 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, a 5000mAh battery, 12 5G bands, and all-network support. The M16 5G includes an sAMOLED FHD+ display and is 15% slimmer than its predecessor, combining performance with a sleeker design.

Mandeep Sharma, national head of Cheil India – Samsung Business, said, “The return of this iconic show, especially for millennials, brings a wave of nostalgia. The characters’ personalities perfectly align with the ‘Monster’ attitude that has defined the M Series, making this collaboration a natural fit.”

Sudhir Das, senior ECD at Cheil India, added, “We carefully planned every aspect of this campaign, from the unboxing videos to Instagram stories with a limited shelf life. What’s special about this campaign is its cross-generational appeal—my nephew and my mother were both equally excited about it. The campaign is a true reflection of how this show resonates with all ages.”