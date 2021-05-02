Sandeep Goyal’s Mogae Media set to acquire Rediffusion

Goyal was Rediffusion’s president from 1997 to 2001.
Sources have confirmed the development that Sandeep Goyal-owned Mogae Media, an integrated marketing and communications agency is set to acquire Rediffusion, a full-service independent advertising agency and its sibling agency Everest Brand Solutions.
Arun Nanda, Ajit Balkrishnan, and Mohammed Khan had launched Rediffusion in 1973. Khan moved on in 1983 to launch his own agency ‘Enterprise’.
In 1994, agency holding network WPP acquired Rediffusion and merged it with American advertising agency Young & Rubicam (Y&R) to form Rediffusion Y&R.
In 2018, Nanda and Balakrishnan brought back 40 per cent shares held in their agency by Y&R and dentsu to become an independent entity once again.
Goyal became the president of Rediffusion Y&R in 1997 and remained so until 2001 when he left the firm to become Zee Group’s CEO. He left the Group a year later and entered into a joint venture with dentsu to become its Group Chairman. He sold his stake in 2011 and launched Mogae Media a year later.