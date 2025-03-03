Sangeetha launches media campaign for 30-min express delivery service

Sangeetha, a mobile and gadget retail chain in India, has launched a media campaign to promote its 30-minute express delivery service.

The campaign, which is rolling out across Outdoor Advertising, ATL and BTL promotions, Print, Digital, and other key media platforms, aims to create widespread awareness about this offering. Starting in South India, the initiative will soon be expanded nationwide.

The campaign uses billboards, TV ads, digital ads, influencer partnerships, print media, and local promotions to reach a wide audience. Sangeetha is combining traditional and digital marketing to promote its 30-minute express delivery service across urban and smaller town markets.

Speaking about the campaign, Subhash Chandra, managing director of Sangeetha, said, “Our 30-minute express delivery initiative is a game-changer in the smart gadget retail industry, and we want every consumer to know about it. This extensive 360-degree campaign is designed to reach people where they are—be it through digital platforms, print, television, or on the streets with outdoor advertising. We are committed to bridging the gap between offline retail and Quick Commerce, and our campaign will create high recall value while reinforcing Sangeetha’s position as an innovation-driven brand.”

The campaign uses multiple channels to reach audiences. Outdoor ads include billboards in busy areas like business districts, residential zones, and transit points. Print and digital ads are placed in newspapers, tech blogs, and social media to reach different demographics. Collaborations with influencers and content creators target younger consumers who prefer on-demand shopping.