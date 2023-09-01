Sanjana Sanghi sparks a new you with #NEWMEEveryday campaign by NEWME

At the launch of the campaign, Sumit Jasoria, CEO and co-founder of NEWME, said that the #NEWMEEveryday campaign embodies their belief in the power of transformation and adaptability. With their new collection of designs and styles every week, they want to offer their consumers a chance to reinvent and be new versions of themselves every day. In the past year, they have received overwhelming support from their customers organically. With Sanjana onboard for this campaign, they look to broaden their consumer base by driving awareness about their offerings. She embodies the spirit of the modern woman who seeks constant renewal and expression through fashion. Her vibrant personality and keen fashion sense resonates perfectly with their brand as well as their customers.