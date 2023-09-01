Sanjana Sanghi sparks a new you with #NEWMEEveryday campaign by NEWME

The campaign conceptualised by Estoot will debut on NEWME’s social channels.
NEWME, a company that provides GenZs in India and Southeast Asia with up-to-date fashion information, has just launched their first digital campaign, #NEWMEveryday with renowned actress Sanjana Sanghi. The campaign's goal is to redefine the way GenZ girls embrace rapid fashion trends, by offering them a vast collection of affordable clothing every week.
NEWME's chameleon logo symbolizes adaptability and transformation, which is in line with this campaign. The brand provides GenZ Indian women with clothing that allows them to express themselves in the latest styles. NEWME understands that modern women need to be confident and unafraid to express themselves, and encourages them to experiment with their look every day.
At the launch of the campaign, Sumit Jasoria, CEO and co-founder of NEWME, said that the #NEWMEEveryday campaign embodies their belief in the power of transformation and adaptability. With their new collection of designs and styles every week, they want to offer their consumers a chance to reinvent and be new versions of themselves every day. In the past year, they have received overwhelming support from their customers organically. With Sanjana onboard for this campaign, they look to broaden their consumer base by driving awareness about their offerings. She embodies the spirit of the modern woman who seeks constant renewal and expression through fashion. Her vibrant personality and keen fashion sense resonates perfectly with their brand as well as their customers.
Sanjana Sanghi, who is known for her work in movies like Dil Bechara and Rashtra Kavach Om, is the latest face of NEWME's digital campaign, #NEWMEEveryday. Sanjana's youthful charm and adaptable acting abilities have won her fans all over the country, and she brings her own unique blend of modernity and elegance to the campaign.
Sanjana Sanghi expressed her excitement for the partnership, saying that it's something she would have loved as a younger woman. She explains that the brand takes empowerment seriously, and that it resonates with her own journey. The partnership feels like a chance to inspire other fashion enthusiasts, and they're embarking on a journey to offer a wide range of affordable, stylish choices.
The campaign encourages consumers to check NEWME's website frequently for new arrivals and take advantage of the free shipping offer. NEWME is designed for young shoppers who are comfortable with online shopping, but the company also has brick-and-mortar stores for those who prefer to shop in person.