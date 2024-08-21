Sanjay Dutt launches The Glenwalk's zero-calorie Ginger Ale

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
This new launch marks Cartel Bros.'s foray into the non-alcoholic beverage market.
Bollywood's superstar, Sanjay Dutt, is back to set hearts racing. A long-standing connoisseur of Scotch and brand ambassador for The Cartel Bros, premium scotch whisky brand ‘The Glenwalk’, Sanjay Dutt announces the launch of the brand’s newest innovation: the zero-calorie Ginger Ale. This latest venture marks another milestone in their successful partnership as the actor introduces a refreshing twist on a classic.
The latest addition to the Glenwalk family, the zero-calorie Ginger Ale, is a testament to the brand's commitment to innovation and health. Crafted with the finest natural ingredients and a unique blend of spices, this refreshing beverage delivers a bold ginger flavour without the guilt. Scaling new heights, the new range is now available at all retail outlets in Mumbai and is coming soon on quick e-commerce platforms. The 250ml bottle is perfectly sized for on-the-go refreshment, and its stylish design complements The Glenwalk's premium image.
Talking about the new zero-calorie Ginger Ale launch, Sanjay Dutt says, “As someone who's always believed in a healthy lifestyle, I'm absolutely thrilled to be a part of The Glenwalk journey. The zero-calorie Ginger Ale is a fantastic option for those who want to indulge in a refreshing drink without compromising on their health goals. It's a perfect fit for every season!"
“We're thrilled to introduce The Glenwalk range of non-alcoholic beverages and what better way to kick things off than with a refreshing Ginger Ale? Perfect for those seeking a healthy and flavorful alternative, this zero-calorie drink is ideal for anyone watching their intake without compromising on taste," says Mokksh Sani, the founder of Living Liquidz and co-founder of The Glenwalk.
Launched in June 2023 with brand partner Sanjay Dutt at the helm, The Glenwalk has leveraged the expertise of Cartel Bros’ spearheaded by co-founders Mokksh Sani, Jitin Merani, Rohan Nihalani, Manish Sani and their chief business officer Neeraj Singh for its rapid rise in popularity across India.
Talking about his journey with The Cartel Bros. and The Glenwalk, Sanjay Dutt shares, "I've known Mokksh for years, and his passion for creating something extraordinary is infectious. When he first pitched the idea of The Glenwalk, I knew it was special. It wasn't just about creating a product; it was about building a lifestyle."
This new launch marks Cartel Bros.'s foray into the non-alcoholic beverage market. Talking about the new development, Jitin Merani, co-founder of Cartel Bros. says, "With The Glenwalk, we're entering a new chapter at Cartel Bros. This launch reflects our commitment to providing premium beverages that cater to a variety of lifestyles. The Glenwalk Zero-Calorie Ginger Ale embodies our core values of innovation, quality, and health-consciousness. We can't wait to see how consumers embrace this refreshing addition to our portfolio."
The new Glenwalk zero-calorie Ginger Ale is now available at all retail outlets in Mumbai.