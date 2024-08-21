Sanjay Dutt launches The Glenwalk's zero-calorie Ginger Ale

The latest addition to the Glenwalk family, the zero-calorie Ginger Ale, is a testament to the brand's commitment to innovation and health. Crafted with the finest natural ingredients and a unique blend of spices, this refreshing beverage delivers a bold ginger flavour without the guilt. Scaling new heights, the new range is now available at all retail outlets in Mumbai and is coming soon on quick e-commerce platforms. The 250ml bottle is perfectly sized for on-the-go refreshment, and its stylish design complements The Glenwalk's premium image.