Sanjeev Kapoor takes customer orders in new McDonald's India W&S ad

The campaign conceptualised by DDB Mudra introduces McDonald's new multi-millet bun.
This National Nutrition Week, McDonald's India (West & South), owned and operated by Westlife Foodworld, has partnered with the CSIR-Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI) to launch a multi-millet bun. The brand has also collaborated with chef Sanjeev Kapoor to bring alive the brand’s commitment to developing nutritious menu options.
The new multi-millet bun allows customers to enjoy the same taste from their favourite burgers from the classic McAloo Tikki to the fiery McSpicy Paneer, with the added-on goodness of millets. This bun, featuring a blend of five major and minor millets - Bajra, Ragi, Jowar, Proso, and Kodo - marks a milestone in McDonald's India's ongoing 'Real Food Real Good' journey. Renowned for their nutritional benefits, these superfoods are sourced from diverse parts of the country, including Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, also reflecting McDonald's India’s commitment to local and sustainable sourcing.
The launch is further amplified by a brand film featuring chef Sanjeev Kapoor, a long-time advocate of millet-based cuisine. As part of the campaign conceptualised by DDB Mudra, the brand has come up with a new digital ad film. The film showcases Chef Kapoor taking orders from customers which took them to a great surprise. As he takes their orders, he asks them, ‘Can I add some extra goodness to your burger?’ The customers, upon realising that it is the renowned Chef Sanjeev Kapoor himself recommending some better options, enthusiastically agree.
Kapoor then introduces the nutritious multi-millet bun, highlighting its benefits and the collaborative effort with food tech institute CSIR-CFTRI, backed by the Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India. The film closes with Chef Sanjeev Kapoor saying, ‘That's My McDonald's’, underscoring the brand's commitment to blending tasty burgers with added-on goodness.
Chef Sanjeev Kapoor said, “I am excited to be a part of this unique and thoughtful initiative by McDonald’s India to launch the Multi-Millet Bun. As someone who has been passionate about promoting the goodness of millets, I was captivated to see McDonald's India embarked on a journey to provide more nutritional and mindful eating choices to its customers.”
Arvind R.P., CMO, McDonald’s India (W&S) said, “The introduction of the Multi-Millet Bun, developed in collaboration with the esteemed CSIR-CFTRI, is a testament to our constant endeavour towards offering mindful choices through various menu innovations. We are also pleased to extend our collaboration with Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, whose trusted culinary expertise and unwavering advocacy for millets in India make him the perfect fit to endorse our new Multi-Millet Bun. This strategic combination of traditional superfoods with modern food sciences results in a delicious and nutritious addition to our customers' favourite burgers. We believe that our fans will relish and appreciate this innovative menu item.”
Gagandeep Bindra and Rahul Arcot, group creative directors, DDB Mudra Group said, “Millet buns is one of McDonald’s tastiest and most nutritious addition to an ever-growing menu packed with goodness. But something about Millet Buns doesn’t scream excitement for Gen-Z. Because most of them don’t even realize that they’ve been devouring Millets in various forms for years. Thanks to a certain Mr. Kapoor, who besides being one of India’s most trusted culinary voices, also runs an entire channel dedicated to creating wholesome Millet Cuisines with MilletKhazana. We believe he's the perfect spokesperson for our latest offering, connecting with our audience across India in his inimitable style.”
Customers can now opt for the new multi-millet bun at their nearest McDonald's restaurants in West and South India, on-the-go via Drive-Thru and also can order through the McDelivery app.
Credits:
Creative Team – Rahul Mathew, Arcot Rahul, Gagandeep Bindra, David Vaz, Shalmali Sawant, Dhiren Sonawane, Ronak Ramraje, Mustafa Bakri, Anushka Vibhandik, Khyati Bafna
Strategy Team – Dipen Bhuva
Business Team – Delon Mascarenhas, Sonia Kumar, Pankti Doshi, Sushant Kandu
Agency Producer - Jay Gaikwad, Alisha Dsouza
Production House - Awedacious Originals
Director - Anchit Thukral
Producer - Gururaj Dixit, Het Shah