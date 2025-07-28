Santoor Royal Sandal TVC shows Meenakshi Chaudhary’s skincare routine

Santoor Royal Sandal, a premium brand under the Santoor portfolio from Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting, has introduced a new Triple Sandal Pack, marking an expansion of its skincare range. The launch is supported by a new television commercial featuring actor Meenakshi Chaudhary.

The new offering brings together three products - a soap, a Sandalwood face pack, and a sandalwood face serum - as part of a three-step skincare routine.

Commenting on the launch, S. Prasanna Rai, senior vice president – marketing, Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting, said, "Today's young consumers are increasingly discerning about their skincare routines; they are looking for effective solutions that fit seamlessly into their busy lives. The new Triple Sandal Pack is designed specifically with this growing consumer needs in mind. By offering a complete sandalwood-based regimen, including a sandalwood face serum and the convenience of a full routine in one pack, we aim to meet the evolving expectations of skincare-conscious consumers."

The TV commercial, created by Tilt Brand Solutions, is set behind the scenes of a film shoot. Actress Meenakshi Chaudhary addresses viewers directly, sharing that she uses Santoor Royal Sandal soap with serum and a face pack as part of her skincare routine. The ad presents a more personal side of the actress beyond her on-screen image.

Adarsh Atal, CCO, Tilt brand solutions added, “The beauty category is thriving, and the Santoor Royal Sandal Soap + Serum offers a truly unique proposition—a glow-enhancing formula rooted in trust and tradition. What makes this film special is the insight: before she became a star, Meenakshi was just a young girl, a fan like so many others. That journey, from admiration to aspiration, is something every girl in India can relate to. It’s authentic, emotional, and deeply resonant with our audience.”

Virendra R Tripathi, R&D head, Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting said “Our clinical assessment of Santoor Royal Sandal’s soap and face serum indicates early signs of complexion improvement within a week, with more visible changes by the fourth week of consistent use.”

The Santoor Royal Sandal Triple Sandal Pack is now available across leading retail and e-commerce platforms nationwide.