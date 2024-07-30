Sanya Malhotra partners with Nestasia

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Sanya plays a character who loves staying home in the new ad.
Nestasia, home decor, accessories, dining & kitchen essentials company, announces the launch of an campaign for this festive season. The campaign introduces new kitchen, dining, and decor collections.
Sanya Malhotra leads the campaign, embodying the campaign ethos, "Home So Beautiful, You Never Want to Leave," Sanya captivates audiences with her portrayal of a homebody who finds the “Joy Of Nesting In” (JONI) an elevated feeling beyond the “Joy Of Missing Out” (JOMO).
The campaign unfolds with Sanya Malhotra delicately balancing the temptation of social engagements against the vivacious allure of her meticulously curated home. In one scene, she gracefully dances in the kitchen, transforming everyday tasks into moments of artistic expression. The rhythmic clinking of pots and pans blends harmoniously with her movements, painting a vivid picture of culinary creativity and personal fulfillment.
Sanya is seen meticulously arranging fresh flowers on a adorned dining table with Nestasia dinnerware. The scene unfolds revealing an immaculately laid out tablescape where every detail—from the table setting to the ambient lighting—evokes a sense of elegance and comfort and makes her choose her home to dine in over any other place.
A third visual of her stopping in her tracks on her way out to enjoy a vacation shows her being overtaken by the beauty of the art and decor in her living room. It makes her smile and forget that she ever needed a vacation. Her lounge decorated with Nestasia’s newest decor objects and art becomes her sanctuary she doesn’t want to leave.
The concluding twist adds a touch of humor, with a satirical disclaimer playfully cautioning viewers about the potential addictiveness of Nestasia products in creating a home so inviting, one may never wish to venture out again.
Commenting on the same Aditi & Anurag Aggarwal, founders Nestasia add, “We wanted to capture the essence of JONI - Joy Of Nesting In. Sanya’s warmth and on-screen presence beautifully amplify the emotion, making it irresistible to create a beautiful home with our latest collections of vibrant and design driven products across dining, decor and kitchen."
Speaking on the occasion Sanya Malhotra adds, "Turning my home into a beautiful space with Nestasia has been an absolute joy! From dancing in my kitchen to hosting dinners, every moment feels like a celebration of creativity and comfort. Honestly, with a space this beautiful, who needs to go out?”