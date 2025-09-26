Sara Ali Khan becomes the new face of Streax Shine Hair Serum

Streax, from Hygienic Research Institute (HRIPL), has signed Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan as the face of its Streax Shine Hair Serum. The association launches with the TVC 'Frizz Gone, Smooth Shine On', showcasing Sara’s confident persona while highlighting how the serum delivers smooth, shiny, frizz-free hair in seconds.

With her youthful charm and relatable style, Sara reflects Streax’s philosophy of helping consumers 'shine on' with confidence. To celebrate the partnership, the brand released a film capturing everyday moments—like windy rooftops and busy commutes—where frizz appears unexpectedly, and shows how a quick touch of Streax Shine Hair Serum transforms hair instantly.

Priyanka Puri, sr. VP marketing, HRIPL, said: “Sara Ali Khan is the perfect face to front the Streax movement—where haircare is not just about products but about confidence and everyday style. ‘Frizz Gone, Smooth Shine On’ brings alive the idea that frizz can strike anyone, anywhere, and Streax Shine Hair Serum is a simple, everyday solution that transforms frizz into smooth, shiny, camera-ready hair in an instant.”