Sara Ali Khan celebrates India's recent T-20 World Cup victory with Ferrero Rocher Moments in new ad

It also highlights the product's shareability and encourages the audience to cheer by sharing the pack with friends.
The echo of Team India’s victory last evening still rings sweet, and Ferrero Rocher Moments from Ferrero India (part of Ferrero Group), wants to make it even sweeter! As India reigns supreme in the ICC T20 Men's World Cup 2024, a digital celebration film starring actor Sara Ali Khan and the shareable pack of Ferrero Rocher Moments is guaranteed to hit it out of the park.
Joining the cricket frenzy, the film captures Sara Ali Khan beaming with excitement as she shares the news. All happy for this victory, she exclaims how the match was and teases away to make the moment perfect with Ferrero Rocher Moments. Grabbing the pack, she highlights its shareability gleefully. She further encourages the audience to cheer for the India team by sharing Ferrero Rocher Moments, before joining her friends to share the pack with them.
As Sara reminisces this victory, the film showcases how Ferrero Rocher Moments elevates this celebration to "Make the Mmmmoment Perfect." Adding to the indulgence, the treat possesses a creamy hazelnut and cocoa filling, encased in a crispy shell with crunchy cocoa sprinkles.
Ferrero Rocher Moments delivers a multisensorial taste experience, solidifying Ferrero Rocher Moments as a great everyday sharing brand that can turn any occasion with loved ones into a perfect moment.
Zoher Kapuswala, marketing head, Pralines, Ferrero India said, "We're thrilled to join the nation in celebrating this momentous victory. Our new film, featuring the captivating Sara Ali Khan, encourages everyone to share Ferrero Rocher Moments and create perfect cricket-frenzy memories with loved ones. We are leveraging moment marketing and permissive content by identifying locally relevant content for India and amplifying it with celeb endorsement to be enjoyed by Indian consumers. All victories are celebrated with sweets, here we give you the delectable creamy hazelnut taste experience in a crispy shell so that you enjoy this moment with a multi sensorial delight.”
Manufactured at Ferrero India’s plant at Baramati, near Pune, Ferrero Rocher Moments is proud to be a part of the government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative. Wrapped in a premium, easy-to-share gifting pack, Ferrero Rocher Moments aims to transform everyday moments into perfect occasions for gifting and indulgence.
The new digital campaign will be leveraged across social media platforms.