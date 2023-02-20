Sara Ali Khan dances to ‘Color My Style’ in vivo's latest campaign

Conceptualized by Havas Worldwide India, the music video builds on the proposition of 'It's my style'.
Taking its Y series line up to a whole different level, vivo, the innovative global smartphone brand released a full-length music video ‘Colour My Style’ starring Sara Ali Khan, on the launch of its all-new Y100 smartphone. vivo roped in singer Shalmali Kholgade to sing the fun and peppy track in the video.
Conceptualized by Havas Worldwide India, the music video builds on the proposition of 'It's my style'. The hook step and the music track received a lot of traction among people who are replicating Sara’s stylish moves to participate in the #StyleDance challenge on social media. The challenge has recorded 3000+ entries with in a period of 1 week.
Aligned with vivo’s brand purpose to create a world of joy through superior yet simplified technology and experiences, vivo’s latest offering, the Y100 smartphone is not just a reflection of the user's fashionable persona but is also an extension of their personality. The newest member of the Y-series, which has a glass surface that changes color is the ideal choice for individuals who like to experiment and express their personal style.
Talking about the film, Yogendra Sriramula, head brand strategy, vivo India, said, “We are delighted to launch this trendy campaign with one of India’s youth icon, Sara Ali Khan, as her personality matches with the uber stylish, vivo Y100. Aimed at our next-gen customers, with this new product offering, vivo’s endeavor is to offer an innovative product to the tech-savvy young consumers looking for a stylish and tech-advanced smartphone in the premium Y-series range.”
Talking about the launch, Anupama Ramaswamy, chief creative officer at Havas Worldwide India, said, “The vivo Y100 is a gorgeous phone, so the launch campaign needed to have style written all over it. To bring this alive, we made a music video seamlessly integrated with the product shots along with its main features. We’re glad to have partnered with vivo India to make it happen.”
Through this campaign, vivo targets spontaneous and experimentative young consumers showcasing the brand’s design-focused devices that encompasses a deep understanding of their needs.