Sara Ali Khan elevates Valentine's Day celebration with Ferrero Rocher Moments

The campaign film encourages customers to share Ferrero Rocher Moments with their loved ones and celebrate the special moments together.
Ferrero India, part of Ferrero Group, is set to mark Valentine's Day, the season of love with the actor Sara Ali Khan, in a Ferrero Rocher Moments digital campaign film, ahead of Valentine’s Day.
Sara steps into the spotlight to share a ‘Sara-certified Shayari’, her signature way to say Shayari’s. In her inimitable way, she reminds us why Ferrero Rocher Moments are the perfect delectable treats to elevate the celebration of love and joy on Valentine’s Day and urges viewers to #MaketheMmmmomentPerfect.
The campaign, #MaketheMmmmomentPerfect showcases Sara’s love for the brand when she does the heart gesture and on the consumption of the product, she loses herself in the mmmmoment. The Mmmmoment voice device and the product dramatisation added in the content builds the delight and taste credentials for the brand.
Speaking on the campaign, Zoher Kapuswala, marketing head, Pralines, Ferrero India, said, "Valentine's Day celebrates the cherished moments spent with our loved ones and paves the way for more such memories. This year, with our campaign film starring Sara Ali Khan, we encourage consumers to embrace the spirit of love by gifting and sharing our premium Ferrero Rocher Moments to the special people in their lives. Our objective is to be a brand that effortlessly blends into these beautiful occasions, adding to the excitement of making joyous memories that lasts forever.”
Manufactured at Ferrero India’s state-of-the-art plant at Baramati, near Pune, Ferrero Rocher Moments is a part of the government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative.
The digital campaign will be leveraged across social media platforms.