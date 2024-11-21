Sara Ali Khan hosts a free wellness and Yoga retreat on Airbnb in Goa

Bollywood actor, fitness and travel enthusiast Sara Ali Khan will for the first time curate and host an exclusive wellness and yoga retreat for a group of up to four guests at a serene Airbnb in Goa, India.

Known for balancing her dedication to fitness with her fast-paced cinematic career, Sara is now bringing her passion for wellness and yoga to Airbnb for this retreat in Goa. Guests will enjoy practicing yoga with Sara in a nature-inspired sanctuary and get the opportunity to gain insights into Sara’s personal wellness rituals and secrets. Bookings for this wellness and yoga retreat in Goa - which will be listed on Airbnb for free will open on November 27, 10 AM.

“I’m really excited to welcome guests to this special wellness and yoga retreat in Goa, only on Airbnb. Surrounded by nature’s beauty, we’ll focus on nourishing the mind, body and soul while creating meaningful memories together. It’s an opportunity to unwind, reconnect and embrace life’s simple pleasures in an unforgettable setting,” shared Sara.

Airbnb signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Goa Tourism Department in 2022, focused on promoting Goa’s serene hinterlands and its unique homestay ecosystem. Through this collaboration, Airbnb aims to support the government’s vision to promote ‘Goa beyond beaches’ for domestic and international travellers seeking tranquility, culture and connection.

“We are ecstatic to welcome Sara as Airbnb’s latest host. With the rise of Indian travellers seeking unique and immersive experiences when they explore destinations, combined with Bollywood as a cultural zeitgeist, this retreat promises to be unlike any other. It also offers a glimpse into wellness tourism as an exciting emerging travel trend,” said Amanpreet Bajaj, Airbnb’s General Manager for India, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.

"Goa's evolution as a wellness destination highlights the state's incredible diversity. In partnership with Airbnb, we are committed to promoting Goa as a harbour for high-quality tourism and experiences that travellers can discover, cherish, and rejoice in,” said Rohan Khaunte, Minister for Tourism, Government of Goa.