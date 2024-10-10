Sara Ali Khan joins Fashor as brand ambassador

Fashor, a women’s ethnic and fusion-wear brand, announced Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan as the official face of the brand. Sara’s association with Fashor begins with the launch of their latest campaign, “Dil Se Indian,” which celebrates the rich cultural diversity and colorful traditions of India.

Advertisment

The "Dil Se Indian" campaign serves not only as the launch of Fashor's new collection but also marks the beginning of Sara’s long-term partnership with the brand. Blending traditional craftsmanship with contemporary silhouettes, the campaign speaks to the modern Indian woman who embraces her culture unapologetically in every aspect of life.

Speaking about her new role as Fashor’s brand ambassador, Sara Ali Khan said, “FASHOR's stylish and high-quality ethnic wear has always resonated with me,” said Sara Ali Khan. “I love how they blend modern silhouettes and prints with traditional Indian craftsmanship to create looks that are perfect for any occasion. I’m excited to represent a brand that empowers women to express their ethnicity in new and creative ways.”

The “Dil Se Indian” collection brings together a fusion of bold prints, modern cuts, and traditional Indian techniques. It offers versatile pieces that seamlessly transition from everyday wear to festive occasions, with sizes ranging from S to 5XL.

Vikram Kankaria, co-founder and CEO of Fashor, shared his excitement about the brand’s collaboration with Sara Ali Khan, stating, "Sara Ali Khan is the perfect representation of everything Fashor stands for—authenticity, individuality, and cultural pride. Her vibrant personality, deep connection to Indian traditions, and effortless style resonate with the modern Indian woman. With ‘Dil Se Indian,’ we are celebrating the pride and beauty of being Indian, not just through fashion but in the way we live our everyday lives. Having Sara as the face of Fashor amplifies our message and helps us connect with women who cherish their heritage while embracing modernity. We look forward to creating more campaigns that reflect this blend of tradition and contemporary style."

The "Dil Se Indian" campaign will be featured across Fashor’s digital platforms and leading online marketplaces, including Myntra, Nykaa Fashion, and Ajio, as well as Fashor's website and mobile app. The brand is also set to expand its presence offline with plans to open over 100 exclusive brand outlets (EBOs) across India in the coming years.