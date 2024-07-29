Sara Ali Khan stars in Shopsy's new campaign, showcasing high-quality outfits at low prices

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Recently, a video clip featuring Sara's outfit mishap on an airplane, part of the campaign, went viral on social media.
Shopsy, a fast-growing hyper-value platform, today launched its latest campaign Apna Swag, Bina Brand Tag starring brand ambassador Sara Ali Khan. The campaign centers around the value-conscious Bharat consumers’ tendency to stretch their rupee to get the best product quality and style in their budget.
Over the past few days, a video clip of Sara Ali Khan’s outfit spill on an airplane took social media by storm. It sparked a conversation on the expensive looking outfit and possible damages. Netizens anticipated an angry reaction from Sara but in a surprising plot twist after 48 hours, Sara remained cool and revealed that her outfit is actually from Shopsy and unbranded- bringing alive the fact that stylish, good quality outfits needn't always be expensive.
Shopsy’s recent campaign challenges the perception that quality and high price go hand in hand. It resonates with the value-conscious Bharat consumers’ tendency to stretch their rupee to get the best product quality and style, well within their budget rather than paying extra mark-ups for high quality. With this ad film, Shopsy positions itself as the ultimate destination that is able to provide good quality for a much lesser price, as customers do not have to pay for unnecessary mark-ups.
Commenting on the campaign, Prathyusha Agarwal, business head at Shopsy, said, “ As one of the country's fastest-growing hypervalue platforms, at Shopsy we provide a unique opportunity to millions of Bharat e-shoppers to bridge the gap between their dreams and means. The campaign Apna Swag, Bina Brand Tag featuring Sara Ali Khan is crafted with a deep understanding of the customers’ needs that prioritises affordability, quality, and trends. At Shopsy, we aim to bring the best quality at affordable prices. With the increasing popularity of online shopping in smaller cities, Shopsy is dedicated to improving accessibility and delivering unmatched value to Bharat."
Expressing her excitement for the new campaign, Sara Ali Khan, said, “Being part of Shopsy’s campaigns is always a blast—they’re so fun and relatable! As someone who loves a good deal, Shopsy really hits home for me. This time around, it’s even more special because I got to be myself. It's exciting to partner with a brand that exemplifies the perfect combination of quality and affordability. This campaign celebrates smart, value-conscious choices, and I’m sure customers will enjoy it as much as I enjoyed working on it."