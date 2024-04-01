Sara Ali Khan sweetens her Goa getaway with Ferrero Rocher

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The campaign film shows Sara preparing for her Goa trip and adding a sweet surprise for her friends.
Ferrero India, part of Ferrero Group, a manufacturer of sweet packaged products has just unveiled a new digital film featuring Bollywood actor and endorser Sara Ali Khan. The film aims to encourage consumers to choose Ferrero Rocher Moments as an ideal everyday sharing and gifting option that helps make every moment perfect.
The digital film captures Sara Ali Khan, brimming with excitement as she is all set to leave for her long-awaited Goa trip with friends. With enthusiasm, she credits herself for making the Goa plan a reality and decides to add a sweet surprise to this perfect moment. Pulling out Ferrero Rocher Moments from her bag, she indulges in the treat before sharing it with her friends to make their moment perfect as well.
The digital campaign will be leveraged across social media platforms.
In the film, Sara showcases the multi sensorial taste experience that Ferrero Rocher Moments offers, leaving you delighted with a surprise for your taste buds. With the decadent combination of exquisitely creamy hazelnut filling nestled within a crispy wafer shell and adorned with crunchy cocoa sprinkles, Ferrero Rocher Moments is perfect to make the mmmmoment perfect.
Speaking on the new film, Zoher Kapuswala, marketing head, Pralines, Ferrero India, said, “At Ferrero India, we truly believe that every celebration deserves to be made more memorable and what better companion than Ferrero Rocher Moments to cherish every special moment. Through our film featuring Sara Ali Khan, we wish to encourage consumers to pause and rejoice every moment in their lives regardless of its scale. With the exquisite taste of Ferrero Rocher Moments, we wish to become an integral part of all memorable moments in the lives of our consumers”.