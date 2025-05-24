Sara Ali Khan uses Colgate Visible White Purple for a whiter smile

Bollywood star, Sara Ali Khan, recently took to Instagram to share a reel as she got ready for her best friend’s wedding. From de-puffing with ice cubes to sipping on chai for that morning boost, Sara shared her go-to beauty rituals. But one essential stood out as the non-negotiable in her kit - Colgate Visible White Purple.

Flaunting her well-used tube, Sara spotlighted the toothpaste’s purple technology that neutralises yellow tones for visibly whiter teeth, making it her everyday must-have for a camera-ready smile. Enriched with purple o ptic brighteners, Colgate’s first-ever purple toothpaste color-corrects yellow tones to give a whiter smile. Wrapping up her reel, Sara revealed her love for nude lipsticks, known to dull out teeth, but thanks to her purple toothpaste, she wears them with full confidence and zero hesitation.

Commenting on the campaign, Ayan Guha, Premium Toothpaste Hub Head at Colgate-Palmolive (India), said, “The growing popularity of the whitening toothpaste segment indicates a significant shift in consumer behaviour. A shift that signifies that oral care is not just about hygiene anymore, but also about aesthetics and self-expression. We, at Colgate India, are proud to lead the oral beauty segment and this campaign is yet another step in this journey.”