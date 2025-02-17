Sara & Ranveer play rivals in new Kurkure X Ching's Secret TVC

Kurkure and Ching’s Secret have launched a new Kurkure Ching’s Schezwan Chutney flavour, combining Kurkure’s crunch with Ching’s Schezwan taste.

Kurkure and Ching’s Secret have launched a new TV commercial featuring brand ambassadors Sara Ali Khan and Ranveer Singh. The ad depicts a rivalry between two fictional towns, “Kurkure-Garh” and “Schezwanpur,” which ends as they unite over the new Kurkure Ching’s Schezwan Chutney flavour.

Aastha Bhasin, marketing director – Kurkure, PepsiCo India, said, “PepsiCo India is delighted to partner with Ching’s Secret for this collaboration. The new TVC, featuring Sara Ali Khan and Ranveer Singh, brilliantly brings to life the fusion of Kurkure’s crunchy, masaaledaar magic with the fiery and tangy Flavour of Ching’s Schezwan Chutney. Through its cinematic and playful storytelling, the campaign celebrates a truly unique Desi Chinese snacking experience, showcasing how two much-loved brands can come together to create something bold and innovative that resonates with consumers across India.”

Deepika Bhan, president, packaged foods, Tata Consumer Products, shared, “The campaign brings alive the magic of two brands—Ching’s Secret and Kurkure—in a way that’s as bold and entertaining as the product itself. With Ranveer and Sara at the helm, the TVC is a high-energy fusion of drama, humour, perfectly capturing the playful rivalry and ultimate unity over a shared love for flavour. This collaboration isn’t just about launching a new flavour—it’s about creating a snacking experience that excites, engages, and leaves consumers wanting more.”

“The 'Kurkure Chings Schezwan Chutney flavour' is an unexpected but exciting collaboration of two iconic brands. So, it needed an execution that would be equally epic. We took on a Bollywood trope of warring villages and weaved a story with over-the-top drama built into it. Needless to say, we had a blast shooting this one.” Vikram Pandey, chief creative officer, Leo – South Asia.

Kurkure brand ambassador Sara Ali Khan expressed "Being part of this collaboration with Kurkure and Ching’s has been an absolute delight! The new Schezwan Chutney flavour brings together bold zestiness and a signature crunch—just like the energy of our TVC. Kurkure Ching’s is all about unexpected fun, and this campaign captures that spirit perfectly. Shooting with Ranveer was an amazing experience, and I can’t wait for everyone to enjoy this exciting new flavour!"

The commercial will be aired across television and digital platforms, featuring Sara Ali Khan as the face of Kurkure and Ranveer Singh representing Ching’s.

The product is available across all major markets and channels in Rs. 5, Rs. 10, and Rs. 20 packs.