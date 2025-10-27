Sara Tendulkar joins Cetaphil India to promote new SA skincare range

Cetaphil India has launched its new Gentle Exfoliating SA Range, featuring Sara Tendulkar as the face of the campaign. The range introduces a Tri-Action Formula designed for oily and acne-prone skin, combining exfoliation, hydration, and barrier protection.

The new line includes the Gentle Exfoliating SA Cleanser and SA Lotion, formulated with a blend of Salicylic Acid (BHA), Mandelic Acid (AHA), and Gluconolactone (PHA) to unclog pores, exfoliate, and hydrate. The formulation is further enriched with Niacinamide, Glycerin, and Panthenol, making it suitable even for sensitive skin types.

Sara Tendulkar, who has a background in Clinical and Public Health Nutrition, said: “Partnering with Cetaphil for the launch of the Gentle Exfoliating SA Range feels very natural to me, as it speaks to the real concerns of oily, acne-prone skin while staying true to the values of safe and effective skincare. What makes Cetaphil stand out to me is their gentle, dermatologist-recommended approach that prioritises scientific care. I’m excited to be on this journey and to share the message of trusting science for healthy, confident skin.”

Raghvendra Sadashiva, managing director, Galderma India, said: “At Galderma, our purpose is advancing dermatology for every skin story. For decades we have combined science, innovation, and dermatological expertise to address diverse skin needs with credibility and care. The launch of the new Cetaphil Gentle Exfoliating SA Range reflects this commitment: bringing science-backed solutions that are both effective and gentle, tailored to the realities of Indian skin.

We are also delighted to welcome Sara Tendulkar as the face of this launch. Her authenticity and strong resonance with today’s generation makes her the perfect partner to carry forward our message of confidence through gentle, science-backed skincare. Together, we aim to empower individuals to embrace their unique skin stories with pride.”

The campaign featuring Sara Tendulkar will roll out across digital platforms, reinforcing Cetaphil’s positioning as a dermatologist-trusted skincare brand focused on sensitivity and science.