Saraf Furniture launches new campaign featuring Vishal Malhotra

This initiative will be featured on OTT and social media platforms, and the brand is looking to tie up various celebrities for promotional videos.
Saraf Furniture, announces its new campaign FactorySeGharTak and will likewise pair up with different celebrities for promotional videos.
The campaign has kickstarted with Bollywood & TV actor Vishal Malhotra being the first celebrity to be on board. In the video he talks about Saraf Furnitures's four decade old legacy and their best-in class products with lifetime warranty.
The company hails from Sardarshahar, a small town in Rajasthan. They run their operations near the town, so as to provide employment opportunities to the locals. The videos will talk about these hidden facts, company USP, their operational functions and other details so as to connect with the customers' better.
Talking about the announcement Raghunandan Saraf, founder and CEO of Saraf Furniture says, ‘We are extremely happy and proud in presenting these commercials for various online platforms. It will be a way to set our audience's faith and trust in us. This is a way to keep our customers engaged and at the same time help them to get to know us better. We hope we will continue to get your love and appreciation in times to come. We are happy to be doing this.”