Saregama positions Carvaan as a hack to keep stubborn senior citizens indoors during pandemic

The ad revolves around a stubborn father and his ’alert’ daughter’s telephonic conversation, where the latter is seen cautioning the former against stepping out. When he says that there are others who are stepping out, she points out that while the Coronavirus-induced lockdown may be over, the pandemic isn’t. He then tries to convince her by saying that he will wear a mask before stepping out. She brings up the age factor, “Aap 65 ke ho, 25 ke nahin” (you are 65 years old, not 25).